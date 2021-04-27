Hiawatha Police

04/19/21 thru 04/25/21
Monday, April 19
5:00pm officers completed an informational report in the 600blk Miami
Thursday, April 22
1:12pm officers worked an unattended death in the 1100blk Utah.
Friday, April 23
4:56am officer were called to the 600blk Oregon for a domestic disturbance
2:42pm officers responded to a suicidal person in the 100blk Industrial Ave.
Saturday, April 24
5:30pm officers responded to the 1000blk of N 1st for a criminal damage to property
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.