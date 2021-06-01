Hiawatha Police

05/24/21 thru 05/30/21
Monday, May 24
12:00pm officers took a criminal damage to property in the 700blk Oregon
3:15pm officer responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Pottawatomie
5:20pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk Shawnee
10:58am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 100blk S. 6th
2:40pm officers took a non-injury accident report in the 500blk of Iowa
Thursday, May 27
11:41am officers took a non-injury accident report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
12:18pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk S. 5th
12:40pm officers responded to the 1100blk Oregon for a domestic disturbance
Friday, May 28
2:41pm officers took a found property report in the 500blk Pottawatomie
7:38pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 300blk Hiawatha Ave.
Saturday, May 29
10:57am officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 900blk Sequoya
Sunday, May 30
5:15am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 100blk E. Lodge Rd.
7:45am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk Hiawatha.
4:22pm offices responded to the domestic disturbance in the 500blk Oregon
