Hiawatha Police

08/16/21 thru 08/22/21
Monday, Aug. 16
10:54am officers arrested Brent Rezabek, 37yrs, city, on an outstanding warrant
4:20pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 600blk Shawnee
Tuesday, Aug. 17
8:11am officers responded to criminal damage to property in the 400blk Hiawatha
3:40pm officers took an agg assault report in the 400blk Miami
6:49pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 400blk S. 1st 8:10pm officers arrested Sadie L. Chapin, 26yrs, Horton, on an outstanding warrant
9:15pm officers completed an outside agency assist in the 400blk Miami
Wednesday, Aug. 18
4:24pm officers completed an outside assist case 8:26pm officers completed a probation compliance check in the 200blk Lodge Rd
Saturday, Aug. 21
8:39pm officers completed a probation check in the 200blk Lodge Rd. 11:07pm officers responded to a criminal trespass report in the 400blk Hiawatha.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Officers completed an accident report in the 900blk S. 1st
4:25pm officers completed a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
