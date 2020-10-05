Hiawatha Police

09/28/20 thru 10/04/20
Monday, Sept. 28
5:00pm officers completed a theft report in the 700blk Kickapoo
7:30pm officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 200blk N 5th
Tuesday, Sept. 29
10:50am officers were dispatched to the 600blk Oregon St for a disturbance
9:30pm officers responded to the 300 blk. Oregon for a mentally person. Keller
Wednesday, Sept. 30
2:47pm officers took a theft report in the 100blk S 12th
Thursday, Oct. 1
12:52pm officers completed an outside agency assist involving domestic violence
Friday, Oct. 2
7:20pm officers responded to the 100blk Pottawatomie for a child in need of care
11:06pm officers arrested Manual Flores 19yrs. of Hiawatha for a warrant
11:06pm officers arrested Lashaina Simon 22yrs. Of Horton on a Warrant
Saturday, Oct. 3
5:16pm officers completed a civil standby in the 900blk S 1st.
8:25am officers took a child in need of care report in the 200blk Miami
