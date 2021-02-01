Hiawatha Police

01/25/21 thru 01/31/21
Monday, Jan. 25
12:57pm officers took a child in need of care in the 300blk Utah
Tuesday, Jan. 26
12:35pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk Miami
3:26pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 200blk Delaware
Wednesday, Jan. 27
12:26pm officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 200blk S
11:15am officers took a criminal trespass complaint in the 400blk S 12th
Friday, Jan. 29
11:24am officers responded to a burglary in the 400blk of Hiawatha
3:25pm officers responded to a suicidal person in the 300blk Utah
2:45pm officers responded to the 600blk Miami fir a Child in Need of Care
Saturday, Jan. 30
4:35pm officers responded to the 300blk of Kansas Ave for Child in Need of Care
