09/09/19 thru 09/15/19
Monday, Sept. 9
11:11am - officers took a report of a found cellphone at 3rd and Osage
5:15pm - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk N 4th
Tuesday, Sept. 10
4:19pm - officers took a harassment by phone report in the 400blk Oregon
Wednesday, Sept. 11
8:00am - officers took a criminal damage to property report in the Quivira Ct area
6:21pm - officers responded to medical assist call in the 1400blk N 1st.
Thursday, Sept. 12
7:24pm - officers were dispatched to an animal at large in the 500blk S 7th
Friday, Sept. 13
10:48am - officer made an outside agency assist follow-up Gruber
Saturday, Sept. 14
5:19am - officers responded to a suicidal person in the in the 200blk E. Miami
3:07pm - Officers responded to a theft call in the 400blk N 1st.
8:59pm - officers responded to the 700blk Hopi Dr. for a theft report Fee
Sunday, Sept. 15
12:34pm - officers took a phone harassment report in the 400blk Oregon
