Hiawatha Police

09/07/20 thru 09/13/20
Monday, Sept. 14
2:20pm officers completed an outside agency assist with Digital Forensics
Tuesday, Sept. 15
9:30am officers completed a criminal damage to Property investigation in the 600blk Oregon
10:37am officer completed a child in need of care investigation in the 300blk N 1st
2:36pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk Morrill
3:45pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200blk Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 16
3:34am officer responded to the 100blk Kickapoo for a domestic disturbance
Thursday, Sept. 17
9:17am officers completed a theft report in the 200blk Lodge Rd.
10:41pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk S 1st.
5:47pm officers responded to the 1400blk N 1st for a domestic disturbance
Friday, Sept. 18
2:45pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk Morrill Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 19
6:50pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 700blk Hiawatha, Ave.
