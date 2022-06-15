06/06/2022-06/12/2022
Monday, June 6
300 Utah Street Mental Health-related call for service.
300 Oregon Street Steven Rendon, arrested for possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Ray Surratt was arrested for Meth, paraphernalia, No Driver’s license, no insurance.
Wednesday, June 8
401 Minnetare Ln. Battery.
205 N. 1st Street Civil Dispute.
1001 S. 1st Street Non-Injury Accident.
Thursday, June 9
(1-see below) 207 Lodge Road Zachariah Bruce Reed arrested for criminal threat.
Friday, June 10
206 E. Miami St. Disturbance.
110 S. 12th Street Domestic Dispute.
Saturday, June 11
(2-see below) 1st & Oregon Non-Injury Accident.
701 Hopi Drive Sterling Sage Wist cited for Domestic Battery.
Sunday, June 12
203 Utah Street Harassment.
(1) On the evening of June 9, 2022, the Hiawatha Police Department responded to an incident at the Stars Inn Motel at 207 Lodge Road. Due to the incident, a search warrant was obtained for a room at that location and around midnight the search warrant was executed at the motel. After execution of the search warrant, Zackariah Bruce Reed age 38 was arrested on a Brown County Warrant for Criminal Threat. There are potentially more charges to come related to this incident as a KHP trooper and a KHP K-9 were both struck with a blunt object during the execution of the search and arrest warrants. The KHP K9 suffered minor injuries and the officer was not injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department, Sac & Fox Tribal Police, and the Brown County Dispatchers all assisted in the execution of the search warrant and the arrest of Mr. Reed who was booked into the Brown County Jail.
(2) On June 11, 2002, around 7:20 p.m. the Hiawatha Police Department responded to a report of an accident at 1st & Oregon here in Hiawatha. A silver early 2000s model Nissan single cab pick-up truck was involved in the accident and they left the scene prior to the arrival of officers. The vehicle has damage on the front passenger side. It is suspected to be missing a headlight and the grill area. It is believed the vehicle fled the area by traveling east on US 36 highway from Hiawatha. If anyone knows the vehicle and/or driver please contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 785-742-7125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.