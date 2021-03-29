Hiawatha Police

03/22/21 thru 03/28/21
Monday, March 22
9:22pm officers responded to the 700blk of Hopi Dr for a theft
Tuesday, March 23
1:29pm officers were dispatched to the 300blk Morrill Ave for a battery report
4:13pm officers took a dog bite report in the 700blk Kickapoo
10:24pm officers took a Child in Need of Care report in the 300blk Kansas Ave.
Wednesday, March 24
1:00pm officers responded to the 200blk Oregon St. for a theft report
8:10pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk N 4th
Friday, March 26
3:41pm officers took a non-injury accident report in the intersection of 1st & Oregon
Saturday, March 27
1:14pm officers responded to an unattended death 100blk Shawnee
Sunday, March 28
4:00pm in the 900blk S. 1st officers assisted with a private property accident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.