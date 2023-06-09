Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jun 9, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, May 18Fatality report 1000 blk N 6th 12:49 a.m.Animal call 11th and Oregon 11:46 a.m.Traffic stop Kickapoo and S. 1st 12:23 p.m.Civil case Sheriff’s Office 4:10 p.m.Vehicle unlock 2100 blk Apache 7:07 p.m.Drunk S. 7th and Iowa 7:48 p.m.Friday, May 19Traffic stop N 4th and Miami 8:07 a.m.Lost property 700 blk Oregon 10:38 a.m.Agency assist 12:51 pm.Pedestrian 200 blk E Miami 7:18 p.m.Welfare check S 5th and Kickapoo 7:45 p.m.Criminal threat 800 blk S 12th 10:37 p.m.Domestic 900 blk S 1st 11:01 p.m.Saturday, May 20Harassment 600 blk N. 4th 12:20 a.m.Traffic stop Sioux and S. 1st 1:38 a.m.Vehicle unlock Casey’s NOrth 400 blk S 1st 11:24 a.m.Welfare check 400 blk Delaware 1:36 p.m.Traffic stop Cheyenne and N 1st 5:04 p.m.Traffic stop S. 1st and Longfellow 5:10 p.m.Alarm Frontier Farm Credit 5:37 p.m.Traffic stop Oregon and Industrial 6:00 p.m.Traffic stop 1000 blk Oregon 6:04 p.m.Traffic stop S 10th and Oregon 7:14 p.m.Traffic stop Iowa and Industrial 7:21 p.m.Juvenile call 1000 blk S 7th 8:16 p.m.Disturbance 200 E. Miami 8:34 p.m.Nuisance 400 blk N. 8th 9:00 p.m.Injury 240th Rd and Mallard 9:52 p.m.Suspicious person 1100 blk Oregon 10:48 p.m.Motorist assist Hemisphere 11:17 p.m.Building check 1800 blk Oregon 11:23 p.m. More from this section 'It gets ugly! Jenna Ortega speaks out on the impact social media has on her career Climate Change Denier Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Global Warming as a Reason Not to Immigrate to the US +3 Looking at pictures of food can reduce overeating Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Hiawatha Police David and Reta Sue Taylor Celebrate 50 Years! Carolyn is 18! Community Happenings NEK-CAP offering Digital Literacy class Former school board member, businessman Steve Lock passes away Junior Braves close week strong after early struggles National Guard soldiers return home Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’County commissioner takes aim at candidacy for Kansas Legislature in 2024Legion recognizes Judd TritschStover waives preliminary hearing - set for Aug. 21 arraignmentKobach draws Kansas into legal dispute about California truck emission regulationChase takes law enforcement through three countiesFormer Kansas Senate majority leader blames failure to expand Medicaid on Catholic ChurchA Pastor's Farewell!!Commission hears concerns over dispatch equipmentBest-selling Kansas author to speak in Hiawatha June 15 Images Videos CommentedJane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’ (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
