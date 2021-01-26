Hiawatha Police

01/18/21 thru 01/24/21
Monday, Jan. 18
10:14am officers responded to the 400blk S 12th for a theft report
2:57pm officers responded to the 400blk S 12th for a theft
6:00pm officers responded to the 20blk N 9th for a Burglary/theft
Tuesday, Jan. 19
10:10am officers responded to the 100blk Utah for a criminal damage to property
1:37pm officers responded to the 300blk Morrill for an outside agency assist
Wednesday, Jan. 20
11:32am officers responded to the 400blk Oregon for a non-injury accident report
1:00pm officers completed a found property report in the 700blk Oregon
9:25pm officers worked a domestic disturbance in the 200blk Iowa.
Thursday, Jan. 21
2:35am officers responded to the 100blk Navajo for a domestic disturbance 7:19am officers conducted a civil process service in the 300blk S. 3rd 12:10pm officers arrested Chelsea Porter, 32yrs., city on an active warrant
6:02pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 400blk Delaware
Friday, Jan. 22
9:13pm officers responded to the 200blk S. 6th for a domestic disturbance
3:47pm officers worked a non-injury vehicle collision in the 2000blk Oregon
4:30pm officers responded to the 300blk Kansas for a possible violation of protection order
6:36pm officers worked a domestic battery in the 800blk N. 4th
Saturday, Jan. 23
2:52pm officers arrested Jessica Masqua, 39yrs. city on an outstanding warrant
