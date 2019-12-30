12/23/19 thru 12/28/19
Monday, Dec. 23
10:48am - officers took a theft report in the 300blk Pottawatomie
3:53pm - officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
4:26pm - officers were dispatched to the 400blk N 1st for a domestic disturbance
Thursday, Dec. 26
10:56am - officers assisted another agency with a forensic Exam
3:45pm - officers responded to a child in need of care in the 700blk Kickapoo
Friday, Dec. 27
1:28pm - officers responded to a protection from abuse order in the 300 blk Utah. Donna Ramirez, 48yrs., City, was arrested and charged poss. narc, resist arrest, Vio. PFA
Saturday, Dec. 28
12:55pm - officers responded to a theft in the 500blk Kansas for a theft
