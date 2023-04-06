Hiawatha Police

The following are taken from incident reports from 3/24/23 to 04/01/2023 and do not include follow-ups, warrant serving or misc. reports.
Friday, March 24
Traffic stop 1st and Delaware 11:55 a.m.
Alarm NEK Area Agency on Aging 5:16 p.m.
Welfare check 100 blk Kansas7:15 p.m.
Traffic stop tennis courts 8:16 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Investigate vehicle 73 Hwy and 36 Hwy 4:28 a.m.
Damage to property 200 blk School, Robinson 5:00 p.m.
Traffic stop Hiawatha Implement 5:21 p.m.
Damage to property Crestview 6:39 p.m.
Animal call Walmart 8:40 p.m.
Traffic stop 400 blk Oregon 8:49 p.m.
Traffic stop 400 blk Oregon 9:02 p.m.
Traffic stop Pottawatomie and S. First 9:53 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Suspicious person 400 blk Minnehaha 12:45 a.m.
Traffic stop Utah and S. First 7:07 p.m.
Traffic stop 73 Hwy and 250 Rd 8:00 p.m.
Traffic Stop S. 12th and Oregon 8:18 p.m.
Traffic stop S 13th and Oregon 8:23 p.m.
Traffic stop S 12th and Oregon 8:28 p.m.
Traffic stop N 12th and Shawnee 8:40 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Animal call 1100 blk Utah 1:33 p.m.
Controlled burn 400 blk Iowa 2 p.m.
Pedestrian S. 9th and Kickapoo 2:47 p.m.
Unlock vehicle 400 Blk Kansas Ave. 3:22 p.m.
Assist other agency 11th and Delaware 9:35 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Process Service 500 blk S. 7th 10:16 a.m.
Medical Emergency 600 Blk N. 4th 11:33 a.m.
Civil case 500 blk S 7th 2:22 p.m.
Fraud/forgery GnBank 800 Blk S. 1st 4:03 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Escort St. Ann's 8:50 a.m.
Pedestrian 4th and Kansas 11:35 a.m.
Motorist Assist 2nd and Iowa 1:27 p.m.
Protection Order violation Fairview 3:01 p.m.
Mental Kanza 3:30 p.m.
Motorist assist 1st and Delaware 7:15 p.m.
Traffic stop 73 Hwy and 11th 7:38 p.m.
Traffic stop 4th and Cherokee 7:57 p.m.
Traffic stop 1st and Minnehaha 8:07 p.m.
Traffic Stop 100 blk Oregon 8:37 p.m.
Traffic stop N. 4th and Osage 8:54 p.m.
Traffic stop 1700 blk W Oregon 8:56 p.m.
Traffic stop 800 blk and S 7th 9:13 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Traffic stop 1800 blk and Iowa 4:55 p.m.
Road blocked 1000 blk Pott 5:43 p.m.
Welfare check 200 blk E. Miami 5:53 p.m.
Suspicious person 600 blk and Oregon 6:32 p.m.
Vandalism Walmart 7:54 p.m.
Road blocked Amberwell 8:05 p.m.
Suspicious person Kingfisher and 210 Rd 8:54 p.m.
Suspicious person 500 blk S. 7th 11:05 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Road blocked 1st and Iowa 6:32 a.m.
Child in Need of Care Hiawatha Elementary 2:40 p.m.
Drug investigation McDonalds 3:17 p.m.
Juvenile call 1000 blk S. 7th 4:05 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and Apache 5:18 p.m.
Traffic stop Iowa and Industrial 5:24 p.m.
Traffic stop 2nd and Oregon 5:46 p.m.
Traffic stop Iowa and Industrial 5:49 p.m.
Traffic stop 500 block and Oregon 6:01 p.m.
Traffic stop Minnetare and Mohave 8:29 p.m.
Traffic stop 1000 blk N. 1st 8:35 p.m.
Suicidal 400 blk Cheyenne 10:12 p.m.
Suspicious person City Lake 11:56 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Welfare check Stars Inn 3:24 p.m.
Welfare Check Country View Apt. 3:37 p.m.
Traffic stop Apache Ave and Oregon 5:22 p.m.
Traffic stop 100 blk Oregon 5:38 p.m.
Unlock vehicle 300 blk S 12th 7:28 p.m.
Juvenile runaway 900 blk Miami 7:37 p.m.
Road blocked Amberwll 7:41 p.m.
Scam 200 blk Pawnee Ave. 8:14 p.m.
Theft Walmart 8:47 p.m.
Suspicious person Casey's South 9:18 p.m.
Theft Walmart 10:28 p.m.
Fire response 700 blk Iowa 11:13 p.m.
Domestic distubrance 900 blk Shawnee 11:41 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.