Hiawatha Police

01/04/21 thru 01/10/21
Monday, Jan. 4
10:42am officers took a theft report in the 700blk Oregon.
4:35pm officers took a theft report from the 600blk Utah.
6:54pm officers completed a welfare check in the 100blk Pottawatomie
Tuesday, Jan. 5
1:00am officers arrested Bradley Emerson, 53yrs, of Hays, on an outstanding warrant
Thursday, Jan. 7
3:55am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk S. 6th
10:36am officers took a report of lost or stolen vehicle tag
2:18pm officers responded to the 1000blk S. 1st for suicidal person call.
6:20pm officers responded to the 1000blk Pottawatomie for a domestic disturbance
7:50pm officers arrested Sissy Wilson, 37yrs, city was arrested on an outstanding warrant
Friday, Jan. 8
8:37am officers respond to the 1300blk Pottawatomie for a burglary report.
4:37pm officers responded to a theft report in the 2100blk Oregon
Saturday, Jan. 9
3:30pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 200blk Miami
2:51pm officers arrested Brandon Medicine Horse, 31, Topeka, Possession of Narc.
6:00pm officers responded to the 400blk S. 6th for a criminal damage to property
Sunday, Jan. 10
9:35am officers arrested Therman Turner, 42, city for an outstanding warrant
2:50pm officers responded to the 300blk Utah for a battery report
