06/15/20 thru 06/21/20
Monday, June 15
11:44pm officers responded to the 400blk of Pawnee for a nuisance call
7:48pm officers responded to a fraud call in the 800blk S. 1st. Entrikin
Tuesday, June 16
5:40pm officers assisted with an ill person in the 400 blk. Kansas Entrikin
1:39p officers towed a vehicle in the 500blk S. 7th Shoemaker
4:00pm officers responded to the 900blk Shawnee for a domestic disturbance
7:32pm officers worked a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1700blk Oregon
8:54pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk of Iowa
Wednesday, June 17
5:00am officers took a burglary report in the 400blk Oregon
7:45am officers took a burglary report in the 300blk Shawnee
10:44am officers worked a non-injury accident in the 1000blk. S 1st.
6:25pm officers worked a minor injury accident in the are of Oregon and Apache
Thursday, June 18
10:21am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1400blk N 1st
2:12pm officers responded to the 100blk N 4th to recover lost property
3:39pm officers responded to the 200blk Utah for a theft report
Friday, June 19
1:57pm officers responded domestic disturbance in the 1400blk N 1st
Saturday, June 20
11:24am officers responded to the 900blk. S. 1st for a non-injury accident
11:30am officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600blk of Iowa. Were unable to locate any evidence to support the call.
