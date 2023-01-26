Hiawatha Police

Sunday, Jan. 15
Sunflower Motel, 400 block N. First, misc at 10:30 AM
Trespassing 800 block Utah at 10:53 AM
Traffic stop 1300 block Iowa at 7:40 pm.
Monday, Jan. 16
Break-in 200 Block S. Seventh at 9:41 a.m
Walmart, misc., at 11:47 a.m.
Unlock vehicle 600 block Pottawatomie at 1:34 p.m.
Unlock vehicle 600 block Kansas at 4:14 p.m.
Process service at Bizzy Beez 400 block S. First at 4:36 p.m.
Theft at Crosswind, 800 block S. 12th at 5:14 p.m.
Disturbance 100 block Pottawatomie at 5:40 p.m.
911 hang-up from 900 block Miami, 7:19 p.m.
Disturbance 100 block Pottawatomie at 7:56 p.m.
Welfare check Oregon and N. 12th at 10:51 p.m.
Suspicious person 100 block Shawnee at 11:19 p.m.
911 misdial 600 block Miami at 11:25 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Welfare check at Caseys South, 900 block S. First, at 3:02 a.m.
Vandalism 400 block S. First at 4:18 a.m.
Welfare check 600 block Miami at 5:51 a.m.
Damage to property 300 block S. first at 8:04 a.m.
Follow up at 100 block Pottawatomie at 11:36 a.m.
Criminal damage to property 400 block S. First at 11:47 a.m.
Disturbance at Walmart at 3:54 p.m.
Non-injury accident at Hopi and Oregon streets at 4:48 p.m.
Investigate vehicle at 2nd and Navajo at 5:09 p.m.
Unlock vehicle 800 block Oregon at 5:16 p.m.
Warrants at Sheriff's Office 6:56 p.m.
Disturbance 100 block Pottawatomie at 7:46 p.m.
Unlock vehicle 400 block Commanche 8:44 p.m.
Traffic stop Third and Iowa at 11:02 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Mental 800 block Hiawatha Av., 1:02 a.m.
Criminal damage to property 300 block US 73 8:07 a.m.
Welfare check 700 block Oregon, 9:53 a.m.
Mental 800 block Hiawatha 11:48 a.m.
Non-injury accident 36 and Mallard 12:50 p.m.
Rape/sex offense high school 1:49 p.m.
Follow up 400 block S. First 4:46 p.m.
Traffic stop 11th and Iowa 5:09 p.m.
Traffic stop 600 block N. First 5:31 p.m.
Other agency assist 400 block Oregon 5:53 p.m.
Theft 700 block Hope, 7:04 p.m.
Misc. 100 block Kickapoo 7:56 p.m.
Traffic stop S. Eighth and Pottawatomie 8:13 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Suspicious person 1000 block S. First 1:14 p.m.
Theft 700 block Oregon 1:37 p.m.
Disturbance 1100 block Delaware 2:29 p.m.
Scam 200 block Pawnee 3:15 p.m.
Fumes/gas leak 100 block Kansas Ave. 3:21 p.m.
Follow up 200 block Pawnee Ave.
Unlock vehicle 1500 block Iowa 8:46 pm.
Traffic stop 5th and Oregon 11:11 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Animal call 4th and Pottawatomie 7:12 a.m.
Unlock vehicle 400 block Mohave 7:22 a.m.
Traffic stop 2000 block Iowa 5:10 p.m.
Traffic stop 73 and 36 5:53 p.m.
Trespassing 100 block N. 12th 6:31 p.m.
Drunk 500 block N. Sixth 7:10 p.m.
Reckless driver N. 6th and Navajo 8:24 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Traffic stop N. 7th and Delaware 1:23 a.m.
Jail assist Sheriff's Office 700 block Utah 3:22 a.m.
Alarm 1200 block Oregon 8:49 a.m.
Criminal damage to property Country Club 11:32 a.m.
Misc. high school 11:38 a.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and Apache 5:48 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and S. 11th 6:37 p.m.
