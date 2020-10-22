It’s spooky season in Hiawatha and it’s time to Rock Around the Pumpkin Patch for the 2020 Halloween Frolic.
The Frolic has been a tradition in Hiawatha since the first year of 1914 when founder Elizabeth Krebs threw together a small parade and Halloween party for the town’s children to keep them busy and from vandalizing her flower gardens.
Since then, the Frolic has grown into a town tradition that is actually the oldest running Halloween Frolic and Parade in the nation.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is moving ahead with many of it’s favorite traditions, with a few modifications due to COVID-19.
Check out the B section of today’s issue for a complete schedule of events, along with information about this year’s Halloween Queen contestants. Find information about the Halloween Queen, window painting, contests including the Horror Photo, House Decorating, Miss Mary Costume Contest, Business Costume Contest and much more.
The winning logo was chosen and Lacey Coan’s rocking pumpkin man won! The logo will be available on T-shirts for purchase. Go to the Halloween Frolic page or contact the Chamber office or Shirt Shack in Hiawatha to purchase a T-shirt for the 2020 Halloween Frolic!
Voting has been going on all week for the Grand Marshal and the winner will be announced this coming weekend.
The Afternoon Kiddie Parade and Frolic time around the courthouse has been canceled this year.
The evening Grand Parade will still happen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 and is an all inclusive parade with residents encouraged to decorate vehicles and floats. All vehicles are allowed as long as they have working lights. The parade route will be First and Oregon streets and local residents are encouraged to park along the route and spread out — rather than congregate downtown as has been the norm. Rainbow Communications will livestream the parade and Chris Diller will have Halloween music playing downtown, along with commentary on the parade.
The two trick-or-treat nights are Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30. Trick or treat at your own risk and city and Chamber officials are asking that people stay in their family or friend groups, wear masks and social distance from other groups. People handing out candy are advised to wear masks and keep distance from trick or treaters. It is not advised to allow little goblins to dig their own candy out of the cauldron!
There will not be a Business Trick or Treat event this year.
Go to the HCVB Halloween Frolic page on Facebook and Instagram, or contact the Chamber office at 742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.
