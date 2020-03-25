Lee Mueller, a farmer in Hiawatha, has been re-elected to the Board of Directors of Frontier Farm Credit, an agricultural lender serving eastern Kansas.
Mueller was re-elected to a one-year term that begins April 1, 2020 and runs through March 31, 2021. He has been a Frontier Farm Credit director since 2015.
Frontier Farm Credit is a financial cooperative with a board that reflects the diverse agricultural backgrounds and interests of its customer-owners. The board is comprised of three elected customer-owners and one appointee.
Mueller operates Laus Creek Farm Inc. with his wife and parents. The family raises corn and soybeans. In addition, Mueller is the sole owner of Laus Creek Trucking, LLC.
