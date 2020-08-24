The Hiawatha USD 415 School Board met in a special meeting on Monday morning and was at a consensus to welcome students back in an on-site setting when school opens during the first week of September.
The board heard from local healthcare providers, as well as school nurses, on subjects like grading criteria for potential phases and phase changes, and heard their recommendation that starting on-site learning is believed to be a safe situation given the current health-climate in the county and the school’s decision to require masks during school.
Board members asked questions and shared opinions about potential changes, as well as how decisions would be made about possible phase changes to hybrid or remote learning if the health situation changes. The board agreed that they would like to meet before any decisions are made final should a phase change become likely.
Much of the discussion centered around the belief that the district will be more likely to deal with problems due to quarantine numbers than actual cases of Covid-19 within the district.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser shared that plans for hybrid learning are in place should the need arise, with one set of students who will attend on-site Monday and Tuesdays, and another group set for Thursday and Friday, with any non-attendance days, including Wednesdays, to be online. Wednesdays will be utilized for cleaning in the school facilities.
Also discussed was attendance and logistics at sporting events. Opinions ranged widely on attendance, but the board came to an agreement that both volleyball and football will allow limited attendance, with each player getting a set number of tickets. Masks will be required for attendance at volleyball games, but not during football as long as social distancing is followed, though masks are requested as patrons enter and exit the stadium. Attendance for cross country has not been formally decided, but it was noted that spectators will be asked to spread out around the course rather than congregate.
School officials said the district has already seen some cancellations in competitions involving other schools who had canceled due to quarantine issues. They indicated this situation could continue to cause issues as they approached the start of fall athletic schedule.
Board member Keith Erdley shared his opinion that with school just around the corner, now is the time to set aside any disagreements about masks and other protocols, and push forward with a consistent team effort if there is any hope to get through May with kids still in school.
Sept. 2 is set for the first day kids will be back in the classrooms - with kindergarten, fifth and ninth graders attending that day and the remainder of the students back on Sept. 3. Teachers returned to school Aug. 12 to begin preparations for the upcoming school year.
According to the current schedules, the first Red Hawk football game is set for Sept. 4 at home against Troy. The first volleyball game is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Nemaha Central. The first cross country meet is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 at Marysville and girls tennis gets underway Thursday, Aug. 27 at Hayden.
