The Hiawatha School Board heard updates on the JAG program and from the Booster Club, voting to move forward to accept a $15,000 donation from the club toward new score tables and clocks.
Jodi Twombly, president of the Booster Club, presented an update on the Booster Club, telling the board that they have more than 70 business sponsors and raise $40,000 each year thanks to those sponsors. She said the Booster Club has 22 board members who meet monthly.
She said their goal is to spend that money every year by putting it back into the school in the form of equipment, uniforms, Huddle cameras, glossy covers for all programs, banners in the gym and five scholarships to seniors.
She noted that this past year the Booster Club purchased a giant H, which district maintenance personnel and volunteers painted in the center of the football field for Homecoming. Twombly said the Booster Club was also working toward upgrades at Noble Park, where the Dec. 15 wind storm caused damage.
Twombly said the Booster Club was looking at several projects to fund and she presented the board members with figures about replacing score tables and clocks to update to newer digital products. She estimated the total cost would be around $30,000 once the final bids come in and said the Booster Club would pledge $15,000 of that cost if the district would pay the rest. Twombly said if the amount went over $30,000 she knew of a private donor who could pay the rest.
Twombly, who is also one of the organizers of the Youth Basketball League, said a future expenditure will also be replacing some of the goals in the gyms, as the district's gyms are used for the league through January and February.
The board voted to move forward on the purchase of the score tables and clocks, approving up to $19,900 toward the project - with the understanding that the Booster Club would fund $15,000 - pending an official bid.
Twombly said other projects in the future could include helping fund scoreboards in the gym to a more modern wireless form.
The board also heard an update from Kelly Griswold, facilitator of the JAG program. She told board members this was the second year for the program and Hiawatha's is one of 79 in Kansas. She said this is a national program, designed to help high school students determine a path for the future.
"We want students to succeed," she said, noting that could mean various ways - college, military or the work force. "I know college isn't for everybody, but I encourage all of them to apply. Ultimately, we just want them to walk out and tackle adulthood."
Griswold said she also works with parents on understanding and applying for financial aid for post-secondary education.
Griswold said the program isn't just for students in serious crisis situations or considered at-risk, but for any student who maybe doesn't have a clear path for their future. She said they work on everything from financial literacy, public speaking, interview processes, career prep and more. There are regional, state and national competitions for the students to compete in and Griswold noted that a Hiawatha student had achieved the status of state secretary in the organization and went to Washington D.C. for the annual convention - all funded by the JAG program.
Griswold said interest in the program continues to grow, with 45 students the first year to 60 the current academic year.
In other business:
* District Maintenance Director Chris Morey gave an update and among items of concern was the failure of the heating control module at the Ag Department's greenhouse. Morey reported that the failure wasn't found until after a weekend and there was a loss of plants. He noted that the plants were donated and not purchased.
However, board member Amy Kopp expressed concern that some of the plants were personal ones of instructor Jeanie Wege and the others were for FFA students to sell in the spring and amounted to a loss of roughly $400.
Morey reported the problem was fixed and he was checking the greenhouse morning and night and it was maintaining 70 degrees on a manual control thermostat. New plants were delivered this week.
Kopp expressed concern over the loss of plants and revenue for the FFA students.
"How can we avoid this again?" she asked.
Morey said "you are never going to be 100 percent," and noted there wasn't any wifi at the greenhouse. Board members suggested Morey look into a notification system that would tell him when the temperature changes in the greenhouse and felt there would be options that wouldn't require wifi.
"I just think for their sake, it would be nice to have some type of an alarm system," Kopp said.
The greenhouse is expected to undergo a big renovation this spring, and Morey reported that half of the parts had arrived with some others expected to arrive in about three weeks.
* Morey also reported that the building maintenance control system will be replaced the week of the 21st and noted it was a two-week process and would include a new server.
He also reported that the cooling/heating tower at the middle school had a major leak, which P1 Group came to repair. He reported that lights in the gym and the ag shop had been replaced and noted that he ordered two extra with delivery times estimated at 12 weeks out. He said the lights were $500 each and he has noticed that most things he tries to order are about 10-12 weeks for delivery.
* Superintendent Lonnie Moser presented the proposed 2022-23 school calendar to the board, noting it included Halloween off school and that all college graduations were done the week prior to Hiawatha's proposed date of graduation. He said a few professional development days had been moved around. The board approved the calendar.
Moser also told the board members it was time to consider renewing the food service contract with Taher or putting it out for bids in hopes of getting another food vendor. He discussed there was a lot of issues the first semester, but a personnel change had helped smooth over some of those issues. He said the food quality had improved as well, but noted that he still has issues contacting company officials and getting questions answered.
* Moser said there was at least one other food vendor that he was aware of and last year they just received two bids. He said it would be easiest to renew, but wanted input from the board. Building principals also told the board that the quality of the food had improved.
It was suggested by board members that they all take turns scheduling themselves to eat one of the school meals.
* Moser updated the board on Esser funds, which are federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the district had spent the $720,000 through the first part of the Esser response plan and now another Esser is starting, which will offer $1.2 million over the next two years. Moser planned to put out a survey and get public, student and staff input on ways to spend that money.
He said capital improvements were not off the table, but the money has to be used for educational needs. He also said 20 percent of the total is reserved for evidence-based practices/learning - which the Summer School program could fall under that category.
* The board approved the Consent Agenda, which included the resignation of Macey Entrikin and the retirement resignation of Cindy Manche.
* The board recognized instructors Regan Jacobsen and Tom Schmitz, along with district librarian Nicki Mathewson with certificates of appreciation based on recommendations from individuals.
* In a Special Ed report, the board members who attended the meeting said there was a challenge filling open para positions.
* Patron Virgil Hallauer expressed concern over losing students from the district and asked for exist interviews of personnel.
* The board went into three Executive Sessions on non-elected personnel. Following the board approved a long-term leave request, along with the hiring of Megan Mueller (with Ian Schuetz abstaining due to a conflict of interest) as the new HES counselor and Cyndi Florence as head softball coach.
