The Hiawatha School Board heard updates on COVID numbers and Esser funds among other items at Monday night's regular board meeting.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser told the board members that the school district had been seeing an increase in positive COVID cases within the schools, but noted the numbers had been trending down within the last two weeks. As of Monday, he reported that HHS had 1 staff and 1 student positive, HMS 0 staff and8 students and HES 4 staff and 7 students.
Moser noted there were also several flu and strep throat cases mixed in, which resulted in higher absenteeism.
According to the Brown County Health Department, there were 69 positive cases as of Friday, Nov. 5.
District Maintenance Director Chris Morey advised that custodians were back to spraying classrooms nightly in adherence with COVID protocol.
Some board members said they had been contacted by patrons with concern about the numbers and contact notification by the school district. Superintendent Moser asked the board members for their recommendations moving forward on how to notify the parents and public of COVID numbers within the district.
Board member Ian Schuetz questioned whether a note could be sent home to parents advising of a positive COVID case in a classroom. He said that parents not knowing seemed to be "the heart of the concern," especially at the elementary school level.
Board President Tom Simmer agreed with Schuetz, noting it would help parents make an informed decision. Plus, he went on to say, there is still quite a few parents sending sick kids to school.
Board member Keith Erdley also expressed his concern, stating he felt the numbers should be publicized somehow to give the facts of what's going on within the district. He said the information could be generic, even providing the numbers for each building.
Moser told the board members he would develop a spot on the district website to post numbers on a weekly basis. He said that the thermal cameras were also in use and mask usage was being enforced on buses - in accordance with federal mandate - although noted he wasn't sure how effectively kids were wearing them.
He said it was difficult to spread out in the classrooms - especially at the elementary school level. If a student had at least two symptoms of COVID they were being sent home, but the school cannot enforce testing.
Erdley also expressed a concern about upcoming Grandparents Day on Friday and questioned whether that should still happen. Board member Amy Kopp said there is not any protocol in place for middle school basketball games currently, so she felt they couldn't just put it in place for Grandparents Day. Schuetz asked whether masks could be made available and that a notice be placed at the door to advise visitors that there have been COVID cases within the building and to take precautions.
Superintendent Moser also gave the board members an update on the federal funds through ESSER - which is a COVID relief fund. There are several phases of ESSER with the current phase being ESSER2 and the school district was awarded $740,000 in funding to be used for COVID-related expenses.
He went over the list of some of the ways the money was spent: more professional development and student programming, the JAG program at HHS, Teammates Mentoring at HMS, academic screening and testing, an additional social worker at HES, a full-time substitute teacher, a math interventionist at HMS and Summer School for learning loss.
The district was looking ahead toward ESSER3, which will be roughly $1.6 million and Moser said he was looking at specific ways to implement this funding in the district for "COVID-related" reimbursable expenses. He said Summer School was a definite go again for the next few years at least to help students recover loss of learning due to COVID. He said the Summer School had significant staff expenses, in addition to busing and materials.
Moser said he planned to get patron input for ideas on how to spend the ESSER funds by implementing a survey sometime in December to determine needs.
In other business:
* Morey gave a district update which included discussion on two bids for a building HVAC control system. Two bids were significantly different - with one coming in at a little over $74,000 from Building Controls and Services Inc., and another from P1 Group for $36,823 plus an annual maintenance of $13,000 following that first year.
Board members mentioned that the systems were initially purchased from P1 Group 5 years ago through the bond and they weren't happy that they only lasted a short time. They asked Morey to get more information on each bid and set a special meeting for Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday morning, after reviewing the bids, the board voted to go with Building Controls and Services, Inc. (BCS) for $74,313 for the control system and then a yearly maintenance agreement of $4,200 as well as a yearly Siemens Design Optic contract of $2,754 per year. The work is estimated to be completed in December.
* Jerry McCall returned for a visit with the board on continued talks of long-range facility planning. McCall first met with the board in May 2019 as the board has looked at ways to expand the facilities to meet the needs of school enrollment and faced with older facilities.
* Simmer presented two Certificates of Recognition awards, based on nominations, to Denny Gray - head custodian at HHS, and Danielle Hill - HMS math teacher and also recognized HMS counselor Kim Krauter and a grant she had applied for and received through ADM.
* Moser clarified some concern and questions about voting for School Board members. He said that in 2020, there had been a mistake at the county level and patrons were not allowed to vote for all candidates in the General Election. He said that fortunately that year there were not any challenged positions. He said the problem had been rectified for the election this month.
* Morey reported on continued equipment issues related to the "brown-out" from last month. The district has a $10,000 deductible - which has not been met yet. He said among equipment issues were the HMS freezer compressor, a hot water circulation pump and the blower motor in an HVAC unit at HMS that resulted in a fire call. In the Ag Shop, two large lights were burnt out.
He also told the board members that the boiler in the Wood Shop had not been wired correctly and had since been repaired.
* Following an Executive Session, the board voted to hire Kymbrie Ulrich as a full-time substitute teacher. The board also voted to increase the substitute rate to $130 per day.
* Board member Jeff Brockhoff provided a Special Education report and told the board members that Director Becky Shamburg had told board members that she had to hire more paras due to the number of students in need of services. He also advised that the terms of two USD 415 board members who sit on the Special Ed board, were expiring and would need addressed. Simmer said they would address the issue at next month's meeting to get someone in place by January.
* Moser and Board member Andrea Groth reported on the annual KASB meeting last week. Moser also said he planned to have orientation set in place for new incoming board members sometime next month.
* During public comment, Virgil Hallauer, Larry Stover and Jerry Aller spoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.