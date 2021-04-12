The Hiawatha School Board voted Monday night to remove the in school mask mandate and transition it to “highly recommended” effective at end of day Friday.
Board member John Wright made the motion, it was seconded by Amy Kopp and the final vote was 4-3 with Wright, Kopp, Andrea Groth and Ian Schuetz voting yes and board members Jeff Brockhoff, Keith Erdley and Tom Simmer voting against the motion. The motion was made to be in effect at end of day Friday in order to give administrators time to put a plan of action in effect and also not cause any potential quarantine issues this week with prom scheduled on Saturday.
The board members in favor of the motion said they felt like county cases were low and the health risk to the schools were also low. There had not been a positive case among students in several weeks and most recently one staff member had tested positive.
Board members against the motion expressed concern about finishing the school year strong without further quarantines and making sure spring athletics and graduation was not affected.
