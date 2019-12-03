The Hiawatha USD 415 School District is mourning the death of a teacher.
Monday evening, Superintendent Lonnie Moser issued a letter to the patrons on the district's Facebook page to inform them of the death of Dixie Pethoud, teacher at Hiawatha Middle School, unexpectedly due to a sudden illness.
"This loss is profound as Ms. Pethoud impacted countless students in her 26 years with USD 415," Moser said. "This semester, she taught Family and Consumer Science, 7th grade History, and 5th/6th grade Technology. Ms. Pethoud genuinely cared for her students and colleagues. She had a wonderfully positive outlook and will be deeply missed."
Moser went on to say that USD 415 and HMS faculty are committed to ensuring the students and staff have needed resources during this difficult time. He said additional counselors, social workers and other personnel will be present for the days ahead to assist students and staff with their emotional needs.
Services for Dixie Pethoud have not been announced yet.
Please keep Ms. Pethoud’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.