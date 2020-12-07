After reviewing updated health data for the county and all three school facilities the Hiawatha School District is sending students back to school a day earlier than planned - voting 6-1 to resume school Wednesday, Dec 9 and all athletic and activity practices to start Tuesday if possible.
The board met Monday night for a special meeting to review the learning phase after voting two weeks ago to go into remote learning due to increased county and school positive cases and quarantines.
Board President Tom Simmer cast the lone nay vote as he felt the district needed a little more time in remote for safety purposes. He said he liked the fact that numbers had improved in the county and schools, but thinks "we need to keep a lid on it a little longer" and stay remote through the end of the year.
Simmer, as well as the other board members all said they had received numerous emails and messages from concerned parents and teachers. The emails from parents went both ways - some were for staying remote while others wanted to return to on-site learning.
Board member John Wright said some parents had reached out to him about financial issues that being on remote learning causes. Other board members discussed issues with the quality of work that students were turning in.
Board member Keith Erdley said he saw a dip in just the way his own two children were learning and he was very concerned with how other students in the district.
"It's time to get back into class, because we definitely need all kids to be on the same page," he said.
Board member Ian Schuetz made a public apology to teachers - stating he knew this vote to send kids back to the classroom would cause them extra stress as some families had made it known they were planning to keep their kids on remote learning at least through the end of the year. This does cause some added stress on the teachers as they teach those students in the classroom, but also must interact through Zoom with the students who are in remote learning throughout the day.
