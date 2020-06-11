The Hiawatha School Board made decisions this week to finalize graduation plans and also came to a stalemate on a vote to fill the board position vacated by Dr. Pete Rosa'.
The School Board met Monday night at the Hiawatha Middle School library and the meeting was also aired on Zoom conference in the commons area or available on home networks.
The board discussed upcoming graduation for the high school, which has been moved to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. Board members, Superintendent Lonnie Moser and Principal Lori Fordyce discussed specifics of allowing a crowd at graduation.
Although the county had ceased all COVID-19 restrictions, the school still wanted to proceed with caution and there was discussion of allowing each graduate to bring a specific number of people to keep the count within reason.
The board met Thursday morning in a special session to cast the final vote on how to move forward and decided that graduation would be inside the school gymnasium and each graduate would be allowed 10 tickets for guests to attend the ceremony. School officials recommend people try to maintain social distancing, as is still recommended by the NEK Multi-County Health Department, and wear masks or not attend if that person has health issues. As always, if someone is experiencing symptoms of illness they are asked not to attend.
Also at Monday night's meeting, the board interviewed candidates Andrea Groth and Jacque Herl, who have applied to fill the position left by Dr. Pete Rosa', who resigned effective last month. Board members asked each candidate a variety of questions, some personal information and mainly what their main focus would be to be on the board.
Following the interviews, the board voted on the candidates and came to a 3-3 tie.
Board members felt this was a good problem to have - both were great candidates was the general consensus, however it was unfortunate they had to choose one.
After more discussion, board members wanted some time to think on their vote and not act rashly, so the matter was tabled until the July board meeting.
In other business:
* The board welcomed guest Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore, who informed them that the department, along with school district, had been awarded the COPS Grant for $125,000 over a 4-year period. The purpose of the grant is to fund a school resource officer, with the grant covering 75 percent of the costs and the school and city splitting the remaining 25 percent at varying amounts each year.
The board was excited about bringing a school resource officer on board and Chief Defore said he would include them in the hiring process for this position. The board voted to accept the grant, with the stipulation that if something occurred - such as this year - to shut down school for a full quarter, then the portion of the school's funding responsibility would be pro-rated.
* The School Board approved Taher Food Service as the food service vendor for all schools.
* The board voted to authorize the close of the 2019-20 fiscal school year and along with it approved all annual appointments.
* Following an Executive Session on personnel, the board voted to give Moser permission to hire any positions - certified and non-certified - that have not been filled. This included the HHS Counselor, fourth grade teacher and Director of Facilities.
* The board held officer elections and Tom Simmer was voted in as president and Ian Schuetz as vice president. This takes effect July 1.
