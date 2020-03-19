Hiawatha school officials are working to address the needs of the district’s students in the coming days in light of Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement that she was mandating the closure of all school buildings in the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Kelly made her announcement late Tuesday in a special live press conference. She said the closure is for the remainder of the current academic year. This came after an initial recommendation on Saturday to close for this coming week. She said the state is working to help districts implement alternative ways of educating students for the remainder of the school year.
A special state task force with the Kansas Department of Education has been working around the clock this week to put together a comprehensive education plan for the remainder of the school year. That plan was hopefully to be introduced to districts in a special press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday morning by Dr. Randy Watson with the KSDE.
Lonnie Moser, Hiawatha superintendent of schools, has been corresponding with district staff, students and patrons everyday with Facebook posts, videos and texts to try to keep them updated with what’s happening in the district. Hiawatha has not been in session since March 5, as March 6-13 was spring break. This week, school was closed based on the state’s recommendation to suspend classroom instruction for at least the week.
The first day – Monday – was spent connecting with parents and students who had traveled out of the area, to determine whether there were any concerns for quarantine.
Moser said, in anticipation of public schools following the trend set by colleges closing nationwide, they immediately began working on ways to anticipate the needs of students and staff so that instruction and learning could occur.
“It’s hard to plan for something that you don’t know what will look like yet,” he said. “We hope to mobilize on Thursday, based on state recommendation.”
The state released it’s comprehensive plan for education to the districts Thursday morning and Moser said he and district administrators were busy all that day determining the best course to proceed in implementing the guidelines. He said each district is allowed to approve it’s own comprehensive learning plan and that will be approved by the School Board in the coming days.
Moser said the district officials understand the hardship a school closure places on families, as well as the social and emotional impact it may have on the students.
“We’re going to ask partner with us,” he said. “There is no way we are going to be able to replicate the education they receive in the classroom, we are just trying to mitigate through these circumstances.”
Moser anticipated a blend of electronic education, mixed with packets sent home – depending upon the age of the student. Moser said that high school students are already on the Google classroom, so continuing their education via that medium is still highly likely. For younger students – especially elementary – their education could be provided through weekly packets sent home. Questions over internet access is a concern for some families, but they are working to find answers.
“We are also working on other critical issues, such as what this means for our seniors and how this will affect next school year,” he said. “We will provide updates on these as soon as the information is available.”
Moser anticipated instruction to begin March 30 in the district. In the meantime, district teachers will be allowed back in the classrooms next week, but that is being scheduled to adhere to guidelines of 10 or less people within a work space.
“Please know that instruction will look very different across curricula and grade levels,” he said. “Your child’s school will provide more details in the next week.”
Moser said in light of the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s announcement Wednesday that all spring championships, competitions and festivals are canceled for the remainder of this school year, many USD 415 events have also been or will be canceled.
“This is simply unavoidable,” he said. “A noteworthy cancellation we can release is the Hiawatha High School Prom, scheduled for April 18, has been canceled. We understand the disappointment this causes and truly regret the situation. We have not, as of yet, made any decision regarding graduation.”
Moser said he is very proud of the way the USD 415 staff is embracing the situation.
“They too, are very saddened but are firm in their resolve,” he said. They’ve offered their eagerness to move forward and do all they can in order to do their best for our children. They have chosen to see the opportunities that lie within this crisis.”
Moser said communication will remain a top priority and parents should be hearing from their respective schools within the next week as the district moves forward.
In other logistics related to the closure, Moser said non-classified staff – which includes administration and teachers – will continue to be paid, the same as if there were snow days. Classified – or hourly staff – were paid for this week and some have been working in the offices and for custodial and maintenance duties. Moser didn’t know what next week would bring, however he noted that teachers will be mobilized for the continuing education – in a much different manner, but their services will still be needed.
He, along with other districts, were waiting from direction on the state concerning continued salaries, although in the governor’s speech she mandated that all school personnel would still be paid.
Becky Shamburg, director of the Brown County Special Education Interlocal 615 — which provides services in for Hiawatha and South Brown County students — is also waiting on direction from the state as to how education for students with IEPs will happen.
“I need the direction from them, before I can make any plans to move forward,” Shamburg said. “It’s a special challenge to provide services for our kids, but we want them to know they won’t be forgotten.”
Shamburg said education will be there, but until the society truly gets a handle on the health aspects of the COVID-19 emergency, health and safety is of utmost importance for her students and staff.
“We are hoping to get direction from our legislature and state by the end of the week,” she said. “This is a very unusual situation and we don’t want to rush into anything.”
Food Program Details:
The district has implemented a food service program for all persons age 1-18 years of age, available Monday through Friday. Children have to be present to pick up the meal, keeping in line with state guidelines.
Starting Thursday, March 19 until May 20 a school meal program will be available to any person age 1 to 18 years of age Monday-Friday.
Students must pick up the meals from a designated location. This will be distributed in a “drive-through” fashion. One lunch and one breakfast will be provided per visible student.
Children must be present for meals to be received.
Times: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Locations:
Hiawatha Elementary School pick-up/drop off lane – 600 Miami
Old Legion Hall – 212 Main Street, Robinson
When picking up meals you will be notified of which items are perishable at room temperature.
These items will need to be consumed, refrigerated, or thrown away within one hour of pickup for safety purposes.
Moser said the district is looking at adding additional distribution sites and encouraged all parents to check their emails for information and a parent survey so district officials can determine the needs of each student and family. In addition, they are trying to gather information on how many children will be utilizing the meal service in order to provide enough.
Watch the district’s Facebook daily for updates, check your emails or reach out to your building principal and district office with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.