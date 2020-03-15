The Hiawatha USD 415 School District is extending Spring Break for one week - closing down this coming week - based on recommendations from the Kansas State Department of Education Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, district officials announced closing Monday only to determine where staff and students had traveled over spring break, to implement extra disinfecting and to discuss strategies to implement "social distancing" in the schools.
However, Superintendent Lonnie Moser had said the situation was rapidly changing and he advised the situation could change. That occurred Sunday afternoon with the KSDE advisement that schools close March 16-20.
The following is an announcement from KSDE:
"As of Sunday, March 15, Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson strongly recommends that those schools currently coming off of spring break, suspend operations for the week March 16-20. All schools scheduled for spring break the week of March 16-20 will continue as planned. For schools who have spring break later in time, Commissioner Watson is strongly recommending they also close schools for the period of March 16-20.
Closing all schools during this same period of time provides Kansas officials the time needed to finalize a comprehensive plan for how to address COVID-19.
It is critical that we all follow a coordinated response to this situation."
Several local schools have responded to this recommendation by announcing school closures. Among them are Horton, Atchison, ACCHS and Hiawatha.
The following is an announcement from Hiawatha Superintendent Lonnie Moser:
"As I shared yesterday, we are encountering new terrain with the COVID-19 issue and that we receive new information daily. New information, naturally,causes a change in plans. As of this moment,the Kansas Commissioner of Education, Dr. Randy Watson has made the recommendation that all Kansas school buildings be closed to students and most staff for the week of March 16-20. USD 415 will follow that recommendation.
There will also be NO extra-curricular practices or events this week. This closing will enable districts and KSDE to gather more information. It will allow schools to assess the travel patterns of students and staff returning from spring break. Furthermore, this time period allows local districts and KSDE to plan for contingencies.
Governor Laura Kelly is expected to address Kansans around 6:00 p.m. regarding the pandemic. I expect her to discuss school closures during her address. At this time, I don’t know the status of schools in Kansas beyond this week. I fully expect to know more later this week. When I do, you will be notified. On behalf of our staff and board of education, I thank you for your continued understanding during this troubling time. Please contact your school or the board office with questions you may have."
Sincerely, Lonnie Moser, Superintendent
In addition, the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced Sunday that there will be NO team practicing or competitions through March 22, noting that this date could be extended if conditions warrant. This includes club teams or outside team practicing, which KSHSAA says would be contrary to the handbook rule and the very reason practices are being cancelled during this time.
For up to date information about schools and the COVID-19 virus, follow the KSDE and the KSHAA on Facebook and their websites. Follow sites such as www.CDC.gov and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for daily updates on the virus. As of Sunday afternoon, there were eight confirmed cases in Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.