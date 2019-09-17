Hiawatha school officials are still dealing with issues that highlighted mainstream area media coverage last week.
With numerous students out of school the past two weeks due to a mysterious "pneumonia-like illness," school officials have been working closely with the Hiawatha Community Hospital, Brown County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to keep the situation monitored closely.
Last week, Superintendent Lonnie Moser issued public press releases on the school's Facebook site to parents and patrons concerning the illness. The district and the hospital issued a joint press release late Thursday concerning the illnesses, which had garnered the attention of not only the county health department, but also the state.
Last week, dozens of students were out of school for the illness, which included symptoms of excessive coughing, fever and possible pneumonia in some. Moser said it was undetermined exactly the cause of the illness and the nature of spreading, so that's why they are waiting to hear from the medical professionals.
He said representatives from KDHE were on site last week to meet with school administrators and took cultures to take back to their labs. He hoped to get word this week on any results.
However, he was happy to report on Monday that numbers of students out due to sickness was declining. On Friday, there were 69 out total - HES 28, HMS 21 and HHS 20 - and late Monday morning numbers were 49 - HES 13, HMS 15 and HHS 20.
"That's a little above average, we always have some out for some reason or another," he commented.
Because of increased numbers late in the week, the school cancelled all events Thursday evening, but due to the recommendation of medical professionals were able to have class and Homecoming festivities on Friday. Moser said the recommendation came late in the day on Thursday, after cancellations for that night were already in effect.
Medical officials are recommending keeping students home with a fever of 100 degrees or greater or an excessive cough. If the fever persists for more than 3 days, it is recommended to see a medical professional. Students need to have been fever free for a full 24 hours without medication.
Hiawatha Community Hospital provider Jodi Twombly, PA-C, said the clinic is still seeing a large amount of illness this week - patients with symptoms of cough, fever, body aches and fatigue.
"Fortunately, the symptoms do not appear to be as severe as last week," she added. "Although we encourage everyone to get their recommended vaccinations including the pneumonia vaccine and the influenza vaccine, it does not appear that either one of them would have been helpful with the current illness we are dealing with. As always, we recommend covering your cough, washing your hands frequently, and other standard precautions to prevent spreading any type of illness."
Moser said he is hopeful that the illness has crested and the district is on the downslide with students in recovery and hopefully back to school this week.
While schools officials were coping with the ongoing issue of ill students, another issue came to light - an accusation of racial bullying among students at the high school. Photos that had been altered in a racially derogatory way that targeted one student were allegedly created and circulated on social media by fellow students earlier in the week. By late week, a post that shared the photos - along with an outcry of racial bullying - was shared by a friend of the family and that post immediately went viral to literally thousands, getting the attention of media in Northeast Kansas and St. Joseph, Mo. At least two of those stations were in town Friday to interview the victim's family, who said they wanted to bring awareness to the matter and didn't feel the district was doing enough to help their daughter. They said she had been dealing with racial bullying for many years.
On Thursday, the district released a patron letter on it's Facebook site addressing the accusations and assuring the public that administration was taking the matter very seriously. Moser referred to - and posted on the public site - the school's policy on bullying and said they are continuing to investigate the accusations.
He said he could not comment on student personnel - including providing any information about possible discipline in the case - per state laws that protect students and minors.
Moser said the district's policies that were in place were set forth by the Kansas Association of School Boards and their attorneys, but noted that anytime an issue of this magnitude occurred, it certainly makes school officials pause to revisit all policies and practices to ensure that they address the issues.
"We will keep working on looking into the situation and we want all students to feel like school is a place they are valued," he said.
