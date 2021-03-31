A Hiawatha senior recently completed an Eagle Scout for the Hiawatha Elementary.
Raven Stroud started her project on the Red Hawk mosaic, made from stone and cut glass, back in October. She first worked on cleaning out the flower bed near the main entrance of the Hiawatha Elementary School, which is where her mosaic would be placed.
She said the cement for the project was donated and weighs about 800 pounds.
“So that was an adventure in itself,” she said.
The various colors of glass tile were cut and inset into the cement and framed by grout.
She used funds from her fourth grade class — who raised money at the time for the flower bed and outdoor garden area where the mosaic sits — to help pay for the rest.
She worked on the mosaic over the winter and was finally able to get it set out front earlier this month after the weather warmed up.
Stroud, who has been a Scout for two years, said she wanted to do a unique project that would benefit the school.
