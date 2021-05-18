Hiawatha seniors were urged to "go forth and go boldly" at Sunday's commencement ceremonies.
Fifty-two seniors walked across the stage Sunday and received diplomas from members of the Hiawatha School Board and Superintendent Lonnie Moser. The HHS Headliners, under the direction of Billy Hatfield, performed "The Road Not Taken," and there was a special recognition of Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude.
Principal Lori Fordyce told the seniors she has really enjoyed her time with this group and noted they excelled despite a challenging year due to COVID-19. She told them she hoped many would come back to raise families or even become a teacher for USD 415.
She encouraged them to "remember where you came from and remember those folks who loved and guided you along the way."
Special speaker was Dr. Mitchell Bartley, D.O., a graduate of the Hiawatha Class of 1994.
Dr. Bartley reflected that 27 years ago he graduated and walked out of those gym doors into his life.
"I never imagined then that I would be standing before you today," he told the graduates.
Dr. Bartley shared several interesting events in his life that he feel has formed him into the person he is today. He suffered a tremendous loss at the death of a classmate and was diagnosed with cancer at 26 - events he said shaped his future.
"If not for that profound loss I may not have persevered through my cancer treatments," he said.
He told the classmates that they have endured a year and a half of a global pandemic - something that no other graduating class of any year can say. Dr. Bartley said they have persevered despite the challenges of this year.
He recommended seniors remember who helped motivate them to achieve their goals. He said to dream big and set "fantastic goals" and not limit themselves with low expectations.
"Don't focus on negative thinking," he said. "Let no one tell you something you are passionate about is unattainable."
Dr. Bartley urged the Class of 2021 to show grade, kindness and humility and remember that "time is a precious commodity." He encouraged the seniors to get out of their comfort zone, be a great listener and be thankful.
Many Hiawatha seniors earned special academic honors, as well as numerous scholarships - including $137,000 in locally sponsored scholarships. For more information on academic honors and scholarships check the school pages in Friday's edition or online at www.hiawathaworldonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.