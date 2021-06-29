The City of Hiawatha and the Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau will be hosting its annual fireworks display on July 3 at dusk along the Windmill Lane at the Brown County Ag Museum.
The City wanted to give a special thanks to the HCVB for their generous donation to help cover the cost of the fireworks display.
Prior to the fireworks will be the Bravos game at 5:30 p.m. at Paul Rockey Memorial Stadium at Noble Park, with activities for kids and families. Bibber BBQ will be on site selling for the evening's festivities.
Also, fireworks will be allowed at the City Lake on the following dates: July 1 until 10:00 pm; July 2nd-4th until midnight. *A reminder: fireworks are not permitted inside city limits.
