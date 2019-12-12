Members of Hiawatha High School’s Red Hawk Stop presented a check of $400 to HOPE Brown County on Nov. 6.
The organization was recently founded to provide support to residents of Brown County battling cancer. The funds that were raised will be given to recipients for whatever purpose they need — medical costs, rent, travel expenses, groceries, laundry, etc. — no strings attached.
In the words of cancer survivor and committee member Donna Schmitz, “We can’t do everything, but we can do something.”
There is no paperwork, no questions asked, and the only criteria are that the recipient must be diagnosed with any type of cancer and reside in Brown County.
“[The money] all stays in Brown County, and it all goes directly to the cancer recipient.” said committee member Jean Abeita. “This is a helping hand from your community, to you, in your time of need.”
In this case, however, more than one hand partook in helping out community members in Brown County.
Members of the student-run Red Hawk Stop raised the money by designing, producing, and selling Pink Out shirts that were sold at the home volleyball game on Oct. 1.
“We wanted to do something positive for the community, and we knew about the HOPE Brown County. They were pink out shirts, so we wanted to give it [the money] to some type of breast cancer awareness,” according to seniors Madison Gilbert and Jaye Hrencher.
If you are interested in donating to HOPE Brown County, contact Citizens State Bank either by phone or by mail, 610 Oregon St. If anyone knows of someone who would benefit from this support, please email Donna Schmitz at donna_schmitz@hotmail.com or contact a member of the committee: Tim and Jean Abeita, Jay and Bev Brock, Del and Denise Elffner, Mike and Courtney Riley.
