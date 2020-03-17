Hiawatha school officials are working to address the needs of the district's students in the coming days in light of Gov. Laura Kelly's announcement that she was mandating the closure of all school buildings in the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Kelly made her announcement late today in a special live press conference. She said the closure is for the remainder of the current academic year. She said the state is working to help districts implement alternative ways of educating students for the remainder of the school year.
Lonnie Moser, Hiawatha superintendent of schools, sent out correspondence to staff, students and district patrons this evening in response to the immediate closure. Hiawatha was on spring break March 6-13 and closed this week based on recommendations from the Kansas Department of Education.
The following is Moser's correspondence late Tuesday:
"Dear patrons, staff, and students,
Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced all school facilities will close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. We are working with the Kansas State Department of Education to develop alternative learning opportunities for all students and will share more information soon.
Whatever the plan, we don’t anticipate any delivery of instruction prior to March 30, 2020. The USD 415 leadership team has also been preparing for anticipated needs of students and staff so that instruction and learning can occur.
We understand the hardship a school closure places on our families as well as the social and emotional impact it may have on our students. Our district leadership team and Board of Education have been developing a contingency plan that includes providing breakfast and lunch for our students. (Details regarding meal provisions are located below)
We are also working on other critical issues, such as what this means for our seniors and how this will affect next school year. We will provide updates on these as soon as the information is available.
We are committed to working together as a community to support one another throughout these unprecedented times. I know there are many questions to be answered and details to be unveiled.
Rest assured, communication will remain a top priority. Until further notice, you can plan to hear from me daily. We will continue to use our standard media and social media outlets.
Food Program Details:
Starting Thursday March 19 until May 20 a school meal program will be available to any person age 1 to 18 years of age Monday-Friday.
Students must pick up the meals from a designated location. This will be distributed in a “drive-through” fashion. One lunch and one breakfast will be provided per visible student.
Children must be present for meals to be received.
Times: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Locations:
* Hiawatha Elementary School pick-up/drop off lane – 600 Miami
* Old Legion Hall – 212 Main Street, Robinson
When picking up meals you will be notified of which items are perishable at room temperature.
These items will need to be consumed, refrigerated, or thrown away within one hour of pickup for safety purposes.
