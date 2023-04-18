The Headliner girls ensemble earned a I-Outstanding rating at regionals on Saturday in Atchison and will advance to State Solo and Ensemble April 29 at Gypsum-Saline schools on April 29. Pictured are the Headliner girls during their performance (l-r) Grace Morey, Sapphyre Miller, Zoey Hedrick, Grace Maze, Lexus Ruch, Allera Roberts, Tori Wist, Sydney Pederson, Emberlyn Howell and Paige Campbell. Sapphyre Miller and Grace Morey also earned I-Outstanding ratings for their solos.
Several Hiawatha High School vocal students are statebound after qualifying at the Regional Solo and Ensemble competition Saturday at Benedictine College in Atchison.
Vocal and band ensemble groups performed Saturday, as well as several soloists.
Vocal groups are under the direction of instructor Joshua May. The Headliners Girls received a I-Outstanding rating and will compete at State Solo and Ensemble Competition at Saline-Gypsum on April 29. The Headliner girls ensemble that performed Saturday includes: Grace Morey, Sapphyre Miller, Zoey Hedrick, Grace Maze, Lexus Ruch, Allera Roberts, Tori Wist, Sydney Pederson, Emberlyn Howell and Paige Campbell.
Also receiving a I-Outstanding rating for a solo were Grace Morey, Israel Ross and Sapphyre Miller. They also will advance to the State Solo and Ensemble Competition.
Earning a II-Excellent rating included the ensembles of Concert Choir, Headliners and soloists Allera Roberts, Zoey Hedrick and Tori Wist.
Receiving a III-Average rating for solos were Olivia Hawks, Ash Chamberlain and Remmy Killman.
Accompanists were Natalie Hackler and Melody Sommers.
"Congratulations to all students that participated!" according to Mr. May. "We are proud of your accomplishments!"
Three band students also attended the regional competition Saturday under the direction of instructor Jarod Estrada. Receiving II-Excellent ratings were: Lailah Tuttle, Yazmin Tuttle and Tori Wist.
