A 19-year-old Hiawatha woman was arrested Thursday on charges of indecent liberties with a child sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child in addition to drug charges.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said, following an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department, which included search warrants executed on digital devices, a residence in Hiawatha, and Snapchat, charges were filed against Austyn Koch.
Hill said the charges include two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of criminal sodomy, one count of sexual exploitation of a child, and charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol. The victim of the alleged sexual offenses is a 14-year-old child.
Koch is currently in Brown County Jail with a $75,000 bond.
