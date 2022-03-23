A Hiawatha woman was injured Saturday morning in a car-tractor accident on U.S. 73 east of Horton.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Charlotte Vandiver, 58, was driving a 2004 Buick Le Sabre, eastbound at 7:50 a.m. on U.S. 73 Highway near the Nighthawk Road junction. Her vehicle rear-ended a John Deere tractor - also headed eastbound and driven by Timothy Lehew, 55, of Horton.
According to the KHP report, Vandiver's vehicle came to rest in the north ditch and she was transported to Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital with suspected serious injury. Lehew was not injured in the accident.
