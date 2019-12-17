Two Hiawatha women are facing possible charges after a narcotics investigation by Hiawatha Police.
According to a news release from the Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore, officers from the Hiawatha Police Department served a search warrant at 710 Kickapoo St. in Hiawatha. The search warrant came after a lengthy investigation into allegations of illegal narcotics use in the home. Upon entering the residence officers made contact with Victoria McGinnis, 19, of the home.
Though this investigation, officers also identified Crystal Sweet, 56, as an addition suspect in the investigation. Criminal charges are pending for both McGinnis and Sweet in this investigation.
Brandon N. Sweet, 37, of Hiawatha was arrested in the area of the 700 block of Kickapoo on outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Brown County Jail, pending formal charges.
