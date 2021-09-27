The Hiawatha World has NOT been sold, as was reported in a Leavenworth Times article last week.
According to the article, which was posted on Friday, the Hiawatha World was among several publications - including the Times - acquired by CherryRoad Media.
NPG officials say this is simply not true.
The Hiawatha World is owned by News Press & Gazette Co., which also owns the Atchison Globe and the St. Joseph News-Press.
Company officials contacted the Leavenworth Times about the story and revealed this was a misprint - that CherryRoad Media has actually acquired the Penny Press - which is based in Hiawatha.
"The Hiawatha World has not been sold, as was reported in the Leavenworth Times," said Managing Editor Joey May. "Our parent company, NPG, is very dedicated to serving our Hiawatha community and has no plans to sell the Hiawatha World."
