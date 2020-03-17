In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Hiawatha World office, 607 Utah St., will be closed to the public until further notice.
The Hiawatha World is part of the NPG Newspapers, along with the St. Joseph News-Press and Atchison Globe. All of those offices have closed for face-to-face traffic and customer service, but assistance is still available by calling or via email. For questions or concerns, please contact our customer service at 816-271-8500.
To contact Editor Joey May, please email joeymay@npgco.com or call 742-2111, ext. 20302 and leave a message. We will get back to you as soon as possible.
Keep checking our list of cancellations as we update it several times a day - on our website and Facebook.
We will continue to serve the community by bringing you the news and thank you for your understanding. Our website is being updated daily, as well as the Hiawatha World Facebook and we will continue to provide a print edition on Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.