The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, and the group was visited by members of the Horton Industrial Development Committee. Tim Lentz spoke for the group, and said they were present to address concerns of where the county’s funding is being spent and how it benefits the county.
Lentz offered a long list of projects the HIDC has been involved in over recent years, including the Horton baseball field—which the group raised over $213,000 for—the South Brown County Community Foundation—which recently raised over $90,000 for its first annual Match Day, among others, as well as giving insight into how the group is shifting its focus to housing.
“We all know how important economic development is,” said Lentz, adding later. “If we lost the economic development funding from the county...we’re broke and we will not continue.”
The commission posed several questions regarding the exact functions of the group, as well as specific questions about the HIDC’s housing plans. Just as they did with HFED, the commission sought permission to attend a regular meeting to get a feel for how the group worked.
Courthouse janitor Dave Schuetz was on hand to answer questions about a recent bill received by the county for tree removal. Scheutz explained that one portion of the bill was to remove a tree behind the Sheriff’s Department, while the other section was a bid for tree removal at the county’s new lot. The commission also requested notice whenever projects are going to be done around the courthouse.
The commission discussed job openings within the county, and how to go about filling those opportunities. There was talk of changing the way the county is advertising for the positions they are having trouble filling, such as the openings in the noxious weed and landfill departments.
The group heard an update on the county’s distributor truck repairs, as well as the 2023 District Court budget. There was also discussion of ARPA funds. Commission Richard Lehmkuhl suggested that the group start making decisions on how to spend some of the funds so they do not have to face the same decisions against a timeline.
