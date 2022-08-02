Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, and the group was visited by members of the Horton Industrial Development Committee. Tim Lentz spoke for the group, and said they were present to address concerns of where the county’s funding is being spent and how it benefits the county.

Lentz offered a long list of projects the HIDC has been involved in over recent years, including the Horton baseball field—which the group raised over $213,000 for—the South Brown County Community Foundation—which recently raised over $90,000 for its first annual Match Day, among others, as well as giving insight into how the group is shifting its focus to housing.

