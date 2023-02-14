Highland native and poet Kayla Cook is a recipients of this year’s Langston Hughes Creative Writing Award.
This is according to the Lawrence Times, quoting a news release by the Raven Book Store and Lawrence Arts Center on Monday.
The award is co-sponsored by the Raven and Arts Center and honors the work of Hughes, who had spent his childhood in Lawrence. Each year a $500 award is given to two writers who continue in the tradition of portraying life experience through poetry and prose, according to the news release.
Cook was honored Feb. 1 at a ceremony at the Lawrence Arts Center, along with fellow recipient Jenea Havener.
Cook is a 2015 Doniphan West graduate and currently works as a freelance photographer and part-time librarian. “Born in Texas and raised in Kansas, Kayla Cook describes herself as ‘a storyteller with heart living in the heart of America.’ She works as a freelance photographer and as a part-time librarian at the Lawrence Public Library and part-time at the Lawrence Arts Center. In 2020, an excerpt from her senior thesis project at the University of Kansas, a poetry collection entitled ‘Black Country,’ was awarded the Spencer Museum of Art Jack and Lavon Brosseau Creativity Award for Writing. In 2019, The University of Kansas English Department awarded her poetry submission first place in the William Herbert Carruth Memorial Award.”
