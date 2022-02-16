FALLS CITY, Neb. - Author, Historian Robert Nelson to Speak at Falls City Library & Arts Center Feb. 24
Falls City native and former World-Herald columnist Robert Nelson will be talking about his new book “Old Money, New West,” and its foundation in Falls City history at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Falls City Library & Arts Center.
The book, published by TCU Press with a foreword by President Bill Clinton, tells the story of one of the more infamous characters in recent Arizona history, Gov. Fife Symington, and the impact his administration, and his conviction on multiple counts of fraud, reshaped the state and the Southwestern United States from the 1970s on.
Nelson’s co-author was former Arizona state historian Dr. Jack August, who died in early 2017 as he was starting his book on Symington. Nelson, who had worked with August on several earlier projects, was contacted by August’s wife and the board of the non-profit supporting August’s work and asked to consider taking over the project.
August and Nelson first met in 2005, after which the two collaborated on the image-driven book “Early Yuma,” a book that emerged out of research Nelson was doing in Yuma on, of all things, the group of New England abolitionists who founded Falls City.
Nelson’s research in Arizona centered on John Webster Dorrington, an early Falls City sheriff who as a child had assisted his parents, David and Ann Dorrington, in transporting runaway slaves from Kansas to Nebraska along the westernmost line of the Underground Railroad.
Dorrington moved to Yuma in 1869 with another Falls City founder, Isham Reavis. Reavis returned to Nebraska. Dorrington stayed and helped build Arizona as a legislator and longtime editor of the Yuma Sentinel. Dorrington, it could be argued, was instrumental in bringing to the wild west many of the same ideas regarding universal freedom and suffrage that his parents had brought to Falls City.
Nelson has won more than 100 state, regional, and national writing awards during his 30-year journalism career. His work has appeared in the HarperCollns anthology Best American Crime Writing as well as in the Washington Post, New York Times, and Los Angeles Times, among many other publications. He started his career at age 19 as a summer intern under Bill Schock at the Falls City Journal.
Nelson, who currently lives in Virginia, was a 1985 graduate of Falls City High School. He is the son of Marshall and Connie Nelson.
