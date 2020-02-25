The Brown County Historical Society's Annual Meeting will be Friday, March 20.
Lori Halfhide, from Orphan Train Museum will speak at the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at the Carwell Building, Brown County Ag Museum, 301 E. Iowa St.
This event is open to the public and the Historical Society always welcomes new members. There is a cost of $20 for the meal.
Ballots for board members are on the Historical Society's website. RSVP to 742-3330 or by emailing bchsdirect@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.