The Brown County Historical Society has announced it is canceling the annual Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner held each year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from the BCHS, the organization feels it is for the benefit of its members and community that they adhere to social distancing guidelines and cancel all social gatherings.
"The Brown County Historical Society values and appreciates the support that you have given to the Farmers and Merchant appreciation dinner in previous years, We hope that you will consider being a sponsor/donor again in 2021 when it is safe for Brown County Historical society to conduct for this worthwhile community event."
