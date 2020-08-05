The Brown County Historical Society has announced that remaining events for this year will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is after careful thought and consideration that Brown County Historical society felt it was necessary to safely distance and limit social gatherings that all remaining Historical society events to cancel all events for 2020 for the benefit and safety of the community," according to a statement from Gary Shear, board president.
Shear said that the board felt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was for the benefit of its members and community that they adhere to social distancing guidelines, canceling all social gathering events.
"Brown County Historical Society maintains the safety of members and the community must be a priority if we are sincere in our obligation towards the much larger global community," Shear said.
The events canceled include Heritage Days for September and other fall-Christmas Historical Society sponsored events.
"The Brown County Historical Society values and appreciates the support that you have given to the heritage Days and other events in previous years and hope you will consider being a sponsor/donor again in 2021 when it is safe for Brown County Historical Society to begin having events."
