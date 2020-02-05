The Brown County Historical Society was awarded the Kansas Creative Arts Commission grant.
Director/Curator Lynn Allen said the grant will provide funds to bring April Lemon to Hiawatha to conduct glass blowing workshops on two separate dates.
She said the dates are still tentative, as she is working to select the dates that provide the most opportunity and experience to large groups.
“We want to carefully target the largest opportunities for exposure to this incredible learning opportunity,” Allen said.
One date might coincide with the Big Kansas Road Trip and another would be for Heritage Days in the fall. Allen said she will release information on it as soon as the glass blowing workshops are scheduled.
