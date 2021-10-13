The Brown County Historical Society is planning an old style corn harvest - or Corn Picking Day - on Saturday, Oct. 23.
This event is held in collaboration with the Antique Tractor Club and will be at the Ag Museum starting at 9 a.m. that day.
The groups will be using old fashioned corn harvesting equipment to harvest around seven acres of corn located on the property adjacent to Windmill Lane, which is located at 301 E. Iowa.
The public is invited to come watch the corn picking day, but needs to check in with Historical Society personnel before approaching the harvesting area for safety purposes.
A rain date is set for Saturday, Nov. 6. Contact the Historical Society at 742-3330 for more information about this event.
