The Brown County Historical Society is rolling three events into one this coming August on the 8th.
The Historical Society has always held an Annual Meeting every year, along with separate Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinners and an Ice Cream Social. After a few year’s pause due to COVID, the board decided to have the annual events once again and roll them all into one.
The Farmers and Merchant Appreciation was always held to thank the farmers and the merchants for their support. Jere Bruning worked long and hard to gather donations to help cover the costs in the past, however this year the Historical Society is accepting donations to cover the costs.
Director/Curator Lynn Allen said the Annual Meeting will include a power point presentation of the projects and presentations by board members. A big project this year included building of the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Barn, which will be a prime venue for weddings and other events. Another big project has been the new Windmill Building, which will hold more than 40 windmills donated by Shane Spangler.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Historical Society is planning a joint Annual Meeting, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, as well as an Ice Cream Social at the Brown County Ag Museum, 301 E. Iowa, Hiawatha.
The dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Carwell Building. Contact Lynn Allen, Executive Director/Curator at 785-742-3330 or by email at bchsdirect@gmail.com for more information and to RSVP for the dinner. Freewill donations will be accepted for the dinner.
