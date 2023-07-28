Annual Meeting

The Brown County Historical Society is rolling three events into one this coming August on the 8th.

The Historical Society has always held an Annual Meeting every year, along with separate Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinners and an Ice Cream Social. After a few year’s pause due to COVID, the board decided to have the annual events once again and roll them all into one.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.