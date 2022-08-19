The Brown County Historical Society is planning the annual Heritage Days for Saturday, Sept. 24.
This event is held in conjunction with the Maple Leaf Festival, which is planned by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, set for the same day downtown.
The Heritage Days event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ag Museum and Windmill Lane and feature one-room schoolhouse classes, G&C Petting Zoo, Lead Sled Pullers Garden Tractor Pulls starting at noon, crooked sticks toys/walking sticks, muzzleloaders and blacksmith, Ioways Bee Farm, Kickapoo Tribe, Kansas Woven Keepsakes and much more.
The Cook Shack will be open for breakfast, starting serving at 7 a.m.
