The Brown County Historical Society is presenting its annual Heritage Days on Saturday at the Ag Museum on East Iowa Street.
Curator/Director Lynn Allen said there are several returning vendors — the Heritage Days event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ag Museum and Windmill Lane and feature one-room schoolhouse classes, G&C Petting Zoo, Lead Sled Pullers Garden Tractor Pulls starting at noon, crooked sticks toys/walking sticks, muzzleloaders and blacksmith, Ioways Bee Farm, Kickapoo Tribe, Kansas Woven Keepsakes and much more.
The Historical Society board members will be cooking in Jack’s Cook Shack, open for breakfast at 7 a.m. — serving sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy. The Cook Shack will also be serving hamburgers, chips and soda during the lunch hour. Heritage Days is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The trolley will be running service back and forth between the AG Museum and downtown Hiawatha every half hour or so. The trolley will park on the southwest corner of the courthouse square and rides are free.
Allen said the Historical Society is excited to showcase the Ag Museum, including the new Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building — the new big red barn toward Windmill Lane.
“The windmill building has started construction as well,” she said, noting that construction is to the west of the Carwell Building.
If you have any questions, you can call 785-742-3330 (office) or 785-741-2859. See you soon at Heritage Days!!
