Windmill

Photo By Lynn Marie Allen

One of the windmills on Windmill Lane at the Ag Museum.

 By Lynn Marie Allen

The Brown County Historical Society is presenting its annual Heritage Days on Saturday at the Ag Museum on East Iowa Street.

Curator/Director Lynn Allen said there are several returning vendors — the Heritage Days event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ag Museum and Windmill Lane and feature one-room schoolhouse classes, G&C Petting Zoo, Lead Sled Pullers Garden Tractor Pulls starting at noon, crooked sticks toys/walking sticks, muzzleloaders and blacksmith, Ioways Bee Farm, Kickapoo Tribe, Kansas Woven Keepsakes and much more.

